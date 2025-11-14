Ceasefire Complications: Hostage Remains and Diplomatic Tensions

Israel has reportedly received the remains of a hostage from Gaza's militants, a development in the ongoing ceasefire process. This handover was facilitated by the Red Cross, as the armed factions of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirmed the recovery of an Israeli hostage body from southern Gaza.

The fragile ceasefire, in place since October 10, has seen the restitution of 24 Israeli hostages' remains so far, with three still to be retrieved. As part of this agreement, Israel has reciprocated by releasing the bodies of 15 Palestinians for each hostage returned, according to Health Ministry reports from Gaza.

Despite the exchange, allegations have surfaced with Israel accusing Hamas of misrepresenting remains and staging discoveries, while Hamas accuses Israel of ceasefire breaches. The next phase of the ceasefire involves establishing an international stabilization force, though objectives and participation remain under discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)