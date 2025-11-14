Ceasefire Complications: Hostage Remains and Diplomatic Tensions
Tensions continue between Israel and Gaza as hostages' remains are exchanged under a US-brokered ceasefire. Despite some returns, complications arise over the authenticity of remains and ongoing ceasefire violations. A total of 315 Palestinian bodies were exchanged, with further phases contingent on the return of all Israeli hostages.
- Country:
- Israel
Israel has reportedly received the remains of a hostage from Gaza's militants, a development in the ongoing ceasefire process. This handover was facilitated by the Red Cross, as the armed factions of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirmed the recovery of an Israeli hostage body from southern Gaza.
The fragile ceasefire, in place since October 10, has seen the restitution of 24 Israeli hostages' remains so far, with three still to be retrieved. As part of this agreement, Israel has reciprocated by releasing the bodies of 15 Palestinians for each hostage returned, according to Health Ministry reports from Gaza.
Despite the exchange, allegations have surfaced with Israel accusing Hamas of misrepresenting remains and staging discoveries, while Hamas accuses Israel of ceasefire breaches. The next phase of the ceasefire involves establishing an international stabilization force, though objectives and participation remain under discussion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli army says militants in Gaza have handed over to the Red Cross a body believed to be a hostage, reports AP.
Algerian Writer Boualem Sansal Pardoned Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Tebboune Pardons Controversial Writer Sansal Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Yemen's Houthi rebels signal that they've stopped attacks on Israel and ships in the Red Sea corridor in letter to Hamas, reports AP.
Decisions Loom Over Hamas: US-Israel Negotiations Intensify