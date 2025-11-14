Left Menu

Ceasefire Complications: Hostage Remains and Diplomatic Tensions

Tensions continue between Israel and Gaza as hostages' remains are exchanged under a US-brokered ceasefire. Despite some returns, complications arise over the authenticity of remains and ongoing ceasefire violations. A total of 315 Palestinian bodies were exchanged, with further phases contingent on the return of all Israeli hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-11-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 00:57 IST
Ceasefire Complications: Hostage Remains and Diplomatic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel has reportedly received the remains of a hostage from Gaza's militants, a development in the ongoing ceasefire process. This handover was facilitated by the Red Cross, as the armed factions of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirmed the recovery of an Israeli hostage body from southern Gaza.

The fragile ceasefire, in place since October 10, has seen the restitution of 24 Israeli hostages' remains so far, with three still to be retrieved. As part of this agreement, Israel has reciprocated by releasing the bodies of 15 Palestinians for each hostage returned, according to Health Ministry reports from Gaza.

Despite the exchange, allegations have surfaced with Israel accusing Hamas of misrepresenting remains and staging discoveries, while Hamas accuses Israel of ceasefire breaches. The next phase of the ceasefire involves establishing an international stabilization force, though objectives and participation remain under discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Tumbles Amid Fading Hopes for Fed Rate Cuts

Wall Street Tumbles Amid Fading Hopes for Fed Rate Cuts

 Global
2
Trump Administration Challenges California's Redistricting Maps

Trump Administration Challenges California's Redistricting Maps

 Global
3
U.S. Designates European Antifa Groups as Global Terrorists

U.S. Designates European Antifa Groups as Global Terrorists

 Global
4
BBC Apologizes Over Misleading Trump Edit

BBC Apologizes Over Misleading Trump Edit

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025