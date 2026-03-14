BJP's Vibrant Rally: Colors, Devotion, and Political Messaging
Thousands of BJP supporters flocked to the Brigade Parade Ground, vividly transforming it into a spectacle with traditional music, flags, and devotion. Among the crowd was a woman painted as Lord Ram, drawing attention to her admiration for PM Modi. The event featured a stage replicating the Dakshineswar Kali Temple.
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The Brigade Parade Ground in the city became a lively sea of color and noise as numerous BJP supporters gathered early Saturday. This was ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated rally.
The venue was transformed into a festive spectacle, echoing with traditional music and adorned with colorful BJP flags, hoardings, and cut-outs. A particularly striking sight was a woman from Thakurnagar, dressed as Lord Ram to express her admiration for the prime minister.
As the BJP gears up for the state assembly elections, the event drew a large crowd, all eager to witness Modi's speech. A stage replicating the Dakshineswar Kali Temple and thousands of party symbols were prominent features of this political fest.
(With inputs from agencies.)