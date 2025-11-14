U.S. Labels Antifa Groups as Global Terrorists Amid Rising Tensions

The United States government has escalated its measures against left-wing extremist groups by designating several Antifa-related entities in Germany, Italy, and Greece as global terrorists. The announcement was made by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in alignment with President Trump's long-standing stance against Antifa.

The groups in question are perceived to engage in violent activities linked to anarchist or Marxist ideologies. Secretary Rubio indicated plans to list these groups as 'Foreign Terrorist Organizations' and warned of targeting further globally affiliated movements.

European officials offered limited responses, while domestic criticism of Trump's actions continues. With protests rising and past attacks linked to these groups, the U.S. aims to curtail terror-related activities that advocate anti-American sentiments.