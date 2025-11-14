Left Menu

U.S. Labels Antifa Groups as Global Terrorists Amid Rising Tensions

The United States has designated Antifa-related groups in Germany, Italy, and Greece as global terrorists, marking a significant step in its campaign against left-wing extremist movements. The decision aligns with President Trump's previous threats and targets entities following anarchist or Marxist ideologies that incite violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 01:01 IST
U.S. Labels Antifa Groups as Global Terrorists Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States government has escalated its measures against left-wing extremist groups by designating several Antifa-related entities in Germany, Italy, and Greece as global terrorists. The announcement was made by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in alignment with President Trump's long-standing stance against Antifa.

The groups in question are perceived to engage in violent activities linked to anarchist or Marxist ideologies. Secretary Rubio indicated plans to list these groups as 'Foreign Terrorist Organizations' and warned of targeting further globally affiliated movements.

European officials offered limited responses, while domestic criticism of Trump's actions continues. With protests rising and past attacks linked to these groups, the U.S. aims to curtail terror-related activities that advocate anti-American sentiments.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Tumbles Amid Fading Hopes for Fed Rate Cuts

Wall Street Tumbles Amid Fading Hopes for Fed Rate Cuts

 Global
2
Trump Administration Challenges California's Redistricting Maps

Trump Administration Challenges California's Redistricting Maps

 Global
3
U.S. Designates European Antifa Groups as Global Terrorists

U.S. Designates European Antifa Groups as Global Terrorists

 Global
4
BBC Apologizes Over Misleading Trump Edit

BBC Apologizes Over Misleading Trump Edit

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025