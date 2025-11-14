Left Menu

U.S. Approves $100 Million Communication System Sale to Iraq

The U.S. State Department has authorized a $100 million sale of a Country Wide Repeater System to Iraq. L3Harris Corporation is set to be the main contractor for this deal, as reported by the Pentagon.

The U.S. State Department has sanctioned a lucrative sale involving a Country Wide Repeater System to Iraq, a transaction valued at approximately $100 million, according to an announcement by the Pentagon on Thursday.

This significant military communication systems deal will see L3Harris Corporation as the primary contractor, responsible for delivering the state-of-the-art equipment to bolster Iraq's communication capabilities.

The approval marks a pivotal step in reinforcing ties between the two nations, aiming to enhance Iraq's infrastructure amidst growing geopolitical considerations.

