Left Menu

Intense Overnight Drone Exchanges: Russian Air Defence vs. Ukrainian Drones

Russian forces intercepted 216 Ukrainian drones overnight. The Defence Ministry reported downing 66 drones over Krasnodar, where an oil depot and port were targeted. In Saratov, drone attacks damaged civilian infrastructure, while Volgograd's air defenses thwarted a drone assault on energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:57 IST
Intense Overnight Drone Exchanges: Russian Air Defence vs. Ukrainian Drones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a dramatic overnight operation, Russian air defence forces successfully intercepted or shot down 216 Ukrainian drones, according to the Defence Ministry's Friday announcement.

Among these, 66 drones were neutralized over Russia's southern Krasnodar region, which officials reported had experienced attempted strikes on an oil depot and port.

Meanwhile, the governor of Russia's Saratov region confirmed damage to civilian infrastructure from drone attacks, with Volgograd's local leadership citing a successful defense against drones targeting energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Mount in Dhaka as Explosions Precede War Crimes Verdict

Tensions Mount in Dhaka as Explosions Precede War Crimes Verdict

 Bangladesh
2
Naidu Predicts NDA's Victory in Bihar Assembly Polls

Naidu Predicts NDA's Victory in Bihar Assembly Polls

 India
3
Sikkim Chief Minister's Health Stabilized After Hospitalization

Sikkim Chief Minister's Health Stabilized After Hospitalization

 India
4
Germany's Strategic Pivot: Rethinking Trade Ties with China

Germany's Strategic Pivot: Rethinking Trade Ties with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025