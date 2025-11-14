Intense Overnight Drone Exchanges: Russian Air Defence vs. Ukrainian Drones
Russian forces intercepted 216 Ukrainian drones overnight. The Defence Ministry reported downing 66 drones over Krasnodar, where an oil depot and port were targeted. In Saratov, drone attacks damaged civilian infrastructure, while Volgograd's air defenses thwarted a drone assault on energy infrastructure.
In a dramatic overnight operation, Russian air defence forces successfully intercepted or shot down 216 Ukrainian drones, according to the Defence Ministry's Friday announcement.
Among these, 66 drones were neutralized over Russia's southern Krasnodar region, which officials reported had experienced attempted strikes on an oil depot and port.
Meanwhile, the governor of Russia's Saratov region confirmed damage to civilian infrastructure from drone attacks, with Volgograd's local leadership citing a successful defense against drones targeting energy infrastructure.
