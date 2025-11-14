Left Menu

Japan's Militaristic Revival Stirs Diplomatic Tensions

Japan, under PM Sanae Takaichi, reignites tensions with remarks on Taiwan, prompting backlash from China. Historically, Japan's militarism has caused unease, and recent comments exacerbate this strain by suggesting aggressive intent. The diplomatic spat underscores deep-rooted historical grievances and geopolitical sensitivities between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:32 IST
Tensions have escalated between Japan and China following remarks by Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi concerning Taiwan. Takaichi suggested that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could provoke a military response from Tokyo, a statement that has drawn ire from Beijing.

China's ruling Communist Party, through its People's Daily newspaper, accused Japan of seeking to revive wartime militarism, a sensitive issue given past aggression. The editorial criticized the notion of Japan's right-wing political movements trying to elevate the country to a military power once more.

The diplomatic conflict has highlighted historic grievances, with Japan's visits to Yasukuni Shrine and denial of the Nanjing Massacre contributing to the tension. Despite hopes for peaceful dialogue, the military and rhetorical posturing underscore ongoing division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

