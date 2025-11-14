Japan's Militaristic Revival Stirs Diplomatic Tensions

Tensions have escalated between Japan and China following remarks by Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi concerning Taiwan. Takaichi suggested that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could provoke a military response from Tokyo, a statement that has drawn ire from Beijing.

China's ruling Communist Party, through its People's Daily newspaper, accused Japan of seeking to revive wartime militarism, a sensitive issue given past aggression. The editorial criticized the notion of Japan's right-wing political movements trying to elevate the country to a military power once more.

The diplomatic conflict has highlighted historic grievances, with Japan's visits to Yasukuni Shrine and denial of the Nanjing Massacre contributing to the tension. Despite hopes for peaceful dialogue, the military and rhetorical posturing underscore ongoing division.

