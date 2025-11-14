Delhi Police Cracks Down on Illegal Foreign Residents

In a significant move to enforce immigration laws, the Delhi Police have apprehended 23 foreign nationals allegedly residing illegally in the Dwarka area, officials announced on Friday.

Intensified district-wide checks revealed that several individuals were overstaying their visas or lacked valid documentation. Those detained hailed from Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Tanzania, and Liberia.

Following due legal processes, these individuals were presented before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, which subsequently ordered their deportation, highlighting the authorities' commitment to regulating foreign residency.

(With inputs from agencies.)