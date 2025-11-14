Delhi Police Cracks Down on Illegal Foreign Residents
The Delhi Police have detained 23 foreign nationals for residing illegally in Dwarka. These individuals, from several African countries, were identified during heightened district checks and are set for deportation. This initiative underscores efforts to ensure compliance with immigration regulations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to enforce immigration laws, the Delhi Police have apprehended 23 foreign nationals allegedly residing illegally in the Dwarka area, officials announced on Friday.
Intensified district-wide checks revealed that several individuals were overstaying their visas or lacked valid documentation. Those detained hailed from Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Tanzania, and Liberia.
Following due legal processes, these individuals were presented before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, which subsequently ordered their deportation, highlighting the authorities' commitment to regulating foreign residency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement