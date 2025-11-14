Turbulence Ahead: Airbus and Boeing's Battle for Supremacy at Dubai Airshow

As the Dubai Airshow approaches, the spotlight turns to the fierce competition between aerospace giants Airbus and Boeing. The event is gaining additional layers of intrigue due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and continued aircraft delays.

Airbus is on a mission to close the order gap with Boeing, which has historically dominated the market. However, Boeing's delays with the 777X, now seven years overdue, contrast with previous fanfare around Gulf orders. Meanwhile, European carriers like flydubai and Emirates are contemplating orders that could shake up the market dynamics.

Adding to the mix, China's COMMERCIAL Aircraft Corporation (COMAC) is making waves with its C919 jet, aiming to carve a niche in the Middle Eastern and African markets. The airshow will also serve as a platform for military aviation developments, with countries like Saudi Arabia eyeing the F-35 amidst broader defense discussions.

