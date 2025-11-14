Sound Amplifiers Violate Noise Guidelines in Latur

In Latur, two individuals have been booked for allegedly violating Supreme Court guidelines on noise pollution by using sound amplifiers, according to a police official on Friday.

The incident occurred Tuesday night when several large speakers outside a marriage hall were playing loud music, as reported by a representative from MIDC police station.

The accused have been identified as hall owner Dhanraj Sathe and DJ setup owner Aniket Ingle, the official further elaborated.

