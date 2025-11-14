Sound Amplifiers Violate Noise Guidelines in Latur
Two individuals in Latur were booked for using sound amplifiers, contravening Supreme Court noise pollution guidelines. The incident involved loud music from large speakers placed outside a marriage hall at night. The accused are hall owner Dhanraj Sathe and DJ setup owner Aniket Ingle.
In Latur, two individuals have been booked for allegedly violating Supreme Court guidelines on noise pollution by using sound amplifiers, according to a police official on Friday.
The incident occurred Tuesday night when several large speakers outside a marriage hall were playing loud music, as reported by a representative from MIDC police station.
The accused have been identified as hall owner Dhanraj Sathe and DJ setup owner Aniket Ingle, the official further elaborated.
