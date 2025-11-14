Triumph over Tragedy: Missing Mumbai Girl Found in Varanasi

A four-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from Mumbai in May, has been successfully located in a Varanasi orphanage and reunited with her family. The rescue was confirmed by local authorities on Friday.

The young girl was allegedly taken from near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) by a man in his mid-20s while her parents, originally from Solapur district, were sleeping nearby. The police, following the girl's disappearance, conducted an extensive investigation that included reviewing CCTV footage from the station.

The footage showed the suspect leaving with the child and later boarding a train headed towards Kurla. With suspicions she might have been taken to Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai police coordinated with local forces and media to eventually track the child to a Varanasi orphanage. The girl, nicknamed 'Kashi' by the orphanage staff, was positively identified and is now safely back in Maharashtra. The search for the kidnapper continues.

