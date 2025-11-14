SAPS Inquiry Halts Proceedings After Key Witness Gives Inadequate Testimony

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:32 IST
Committee Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane said that the evidence presented was “inconsistent, vague, and lacking in accuracy.” Image Credit: Facebook (South African Government)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Ad Hoc Committee established by the South African Parliament to investigate allegations made by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has temporarily suspended its proceedings following an unproductive testimony by Mchunu Nkabinde, Chief of Staff in the Office of the Minister of Police.

The committee, tasked with uncovering facts surrounding allegations of interference and misconduct involving senior police officials, convened on Thursday expecting clarity from Nkabinde regarding crucial events. However, his testimony raised further concerns rather than providing answers.

Key Witness Fails to Provide Clarity on Timeline of Events

According to the committee, Nkabinde struggled to explain core aspects of the allegations, including his interactions with North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, a key figure in the unfolding inquiry. His inability to describe the sequence of conversations, meetings, or communications with Mogotsi left committee members dissatisfied.

Committee Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane said that the evidence presented was “inconsistent, vague, and lacking in accuracy.” He noted that certain questions could have been easily answered through the Minister’s official diary, but Nkabinde failed to reference or confirm basic scheduling details.

“The witness failed to provide clear and truthful responses to straightforward questions,” Lekganyane stated. “Despite his senior position, he could not confirm basic calendar details and demonstrated no intention to be forthright with the committee.”

Proceedings Suspended; Legal Advice to Be Sought

Due to the unsatisfactory nature of the testimony, the committee resolved to halt proceedings for the day. Members indicated that continuing the session under such circumstances would not serve the integrity of the inquiry or its mandate.

The committee will consider rescheduling Nkabinde’s appearance once it receives further clarity. In the meantime, Parliamentary Legal Services has been asked to advise on potential consequences for the witness’s conduct, including whether he may have violated any parliamentary protocols or obligations to provide truthful testimony.

Legal advisors are expected to determine whether disciplinary measures, warnings, or further investigative steps may be appropriate under parliamentary rules.

Committee Reaffirms Commitment to Transparency and Accountability

Chairperson Lekganyane emphasized that the Ad Hoc Committee remains steadfast in ensuring that the investigation is comprehensive, impartial, and transparent. He reiterated that every witness appearing before the committee is expected to uphold the highest standards of honesty and accountability.

“The work of this committee is undertaken in the interests of the people of South Africa,” he said. “We will not allow the process to be undermined by unprepared or untruthful testimony.”

The inquiry is part of broader efforts to strengthen oversight and restore public confidence in SAPS leadership, particularly in provinces where allegations of interference, corruption, or misconduct have surfaced.

As the committee prepares for its next steps, attention now shifts to whether Nkabinde will be called back and what guidance Parliament’s legal experts will offer regarding the implications of his evasive testimony.

 

