Operation Ganga Guard: Ensuring Safety on India's Rivers

The National Security Guard (NSG) conducted a mock counter-terrorism drill named 'Operation Ganga Guard' on a cruise ship on the Ganga river in Varanasi. This exercise involved multiple agencies to assess and enhance response capabilities against potential terrorist threats to India's river cruise industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:34 IST
  • India

The National Security Guard (NSG), with the participation of several agencies, executed a mock counter-terrorism drill onboard a cruise ship on the Ganga river in Varanasi on Friday. Titled 'Operation Ganga Guard', the exercise aimed to bolster India's defense mechanisms in safeguarding its burgeoning river cruise sector.

In addition to the NSG, the drill brought together commandos from the Uttar Pradesh police, members of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The collaborative effort emphasized the importance of a coordinated approach to neutralizing threats along the country's inland waterways.

This simulated operation involved a cruise ship under terrorist siege with hostages and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on board. NSG 'black cat' commandos exhibited their agility by descending from an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter, while other teams arrived via speedboats to execute the operation. With increased interest in river cruises, such initiatives are vital for maintaining public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

