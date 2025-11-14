Azerbaijan Protests Russian Missile Strike on Embassy in Kyiv
Azerbaijan lodged a protest with Russia after its missile strike damaged Azerbaijan's embassy in Kyiv. Azerbaijani President Aliyev condemned the act as a violation of international law. Relations between the countries have been tense, notably after past Russian military actions affecting Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions and infrastructure.
Azerbaijan expressed strong disapproval to the Russian ambassador following a missile strike that hit its embassy in Kyiv. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported that the impact destroyed part of the embassy's perimeter wall, causing significant damage to the diplomatic compound, though fortunately no injuries were reported.
During a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev condemned the attack as an unacceptable breach of international law. The incident follows previous air strikes near the embassy in January 2024 and August 2025, which also resulted in considerable damage.
Compounding tensions, Azerbaijan's consulate in Kharkiv was attacked in 2022, and recent drone strikes in August injured staff and damaged infrastructure at a SOCAR oil depot. The Azerbaijani government has demanded a thorough investigation from Russia. Relations had already been strained due to a deadly mishap last December involving Russian defense forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Azerbaijan
- Russia
- missile strike
- embassy
- Kyiv
- Aliyev
- Zelenskiy
- international law
- drone attack
- SOCAR
ALSO READ
Macron and Zelenskiy: Strengthening Ties Amidst Global Challenges
Zelenskiy Condemns Devastating Drone and Missile Assaults
Macron Hosts Zelenskiy: Strengthening the Ukraine Alliance
Devastating Dawn: Russia's Largest Missile Assault on Kyiv
Devastation in Kyiv: Russia's Latest Assault Leaves Trailing Fires