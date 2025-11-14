Azerbaijan Protests Russian Missile Strike on Embassy in Kyiv

Azerbaijan expressed strong disapproval to the Russian ambassador following a missile strike that hit its embassy in Kyiv. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported that the impact destroyed part of the embassy's perimeter wall, causing significant damage to the diplomatic compound, though fortunately no injuries were reported.

During a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev condemned the attack as an unacceptable breach of international law. The incident follows previous air strikes near the embassy in January 2024 and August 2025, which also resulted in considerable damage.

Compounding tensions, Azerbaijan's consulate in Kharkiv was attacked in 2022, and recent drone strikes in August injured staff and damaged infrastructure at a SOCAR oil depot. The Azerbaijani government has demanded a thorough investigation from Russia. Relations had already been strained due to a deadly mishap last December involving Russian defense forces.

