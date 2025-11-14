Nepal's 'Green Election': A Step Towards Eco-Friendly Democracy

Nepal's Election Commission has rolled out a 'Green Election' code of conduct to promote environmentally responsible practices during the upcoming March 5 elections. The initiative aims to minimize environmental harm by urging political parties to adopt eco-friendly campaign materials and strategies.

The code, outlined in Chapter 6, prohibits the use of plastics and other non-biodegradable materials in campaign events. It also encourages the use of electric vehicles over fossil-fuel alternatives and mandates proper waste management during rallies and marches.

Political parties and candidates are also directed to prioritize digital campaigning to reduce environmental impact and are incentivized to curb noise, water, and air pollution. This initiative marks a significant step towards conducting elections with minimal environmental footprint in Nepal.

