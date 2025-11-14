Blood-Soaked Mystery in Sector 7: The Murder of Kamod Kapar

In a chilling discovery, the body of Kamod Kapar, with his head brutally smashed, was found abandoned in a garbage heap near Gurugram's Sector 7 Extension area on Friday.

The gruesome find was made by a local resident early in the morning, prompting an immediate police response. Officers arrived swiftly on the scene, identifying the deceased as Kamod Kapar, and revealed that his addiction to drugs was well known.

The police allege that Kapar, a recent visitor from Bihar staying in Jyoti Park, got into a deadly altercation after consuming alcohol near a local liquor shop. A murder investigation is underway, with officers seeking to untangle the events leading to his tragic demise.