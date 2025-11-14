Nationwide Protests Erupt Over Controversial Constitutional Amendments

An opposition alliance, TTAP, is rallying against the newest constitutional amendments in Pakistan, pledging nationwide protests. The alliance aims to restore the Constitution to its original state, leveraging democratic means to challenge changes like the introduction of the Chief of Defence Forces post.

President Asif Ali Zardari's recent endorsement of the 27th Constitutional Amendment caused a stir, granting rise to the Federal Constitutional Court to handle constitutional matters, while reducing the Supreme Court's role predominantly to civil and criminal cases.

Prominent political figures, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan, are against these amendments. The opposition has announced a 'black day' protest, with notable marches planned, although only PTI among major parties holds significant influence across the masses.

(With inputs from agencies.)