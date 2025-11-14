Immigrant License Restrictions Halted: Safety Policy Under Review

In a significant development, a federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the Transportation Department's new regulations aimed at curbing which immigrants can obtain commercial driver's licenses. These changes were announced by Secretary Sean Duffy following a tragic crash caused by an unauthorized driver.

The court, citing procedural lapses, found the department's explanation for how the restrictions would enhance road safety insufficient. Despite immigrants representing a small fraction of fatal truck crashes, concerns reignited post incidents in Florida, Texas, and Alabama involving unauthorized operators.

While the proposed restrictions received backing from trucking associations, their enactment faces uncertainty as the Department re-evaluates its strategy amidst legal and political scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)