Immigrant License Restrictions Halted: Safety Policy Under Review
A federal appeals court has paused new restrictions by the Transportation Department that limit immigrant eligibility for commercial driver's licenses. Citing safety concerns, Secretary Sean Duffy proposed regulations, but the court found procedural faults. The rules aimed to reduce accidents caused by unauthorized drivers.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant development, a federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the Transportation Department's new regulations aimed at curbing which immigrants can obtain commercial driver's licenses. These changes were announced by Secretary Sean Duffy following a tragic crash caused by an unauthorized driver.
The court, citing procedural lapses, found the department's explanation for how the restrictions would enhance road safety insufficient. Despite immigrants representing a small fraction of fatal truck crashes, concerns reignited post incidents in Florida, Texas, and Alabama involving unauthorized operators.
While the proposed restrictions received backing from trucking associations, their enactment faces uncertainty as the Department re-evaluates its strategy amidst legal and political scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
