Unveiling the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025

On Friday, the government unveiled the highly anticipated Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025, aiming to enhance the control citizens have over their data. These rules, expected to fully launch over 12-18 months, promise greater privacy in the online realm.

Significantly, the rules empower citizens to revoke their consent via designated managers, while also introducing measures against spam calls and unauthorized data access. The framework for a digital Data Protection Board has been established, permitting virtual proceedings and the imposition of graded penalties for breaches, thereby safeguarding small businesses.

The legislation follows a Supreme Court decision from 2017 affirming privacy as a fundamental right. Although the rules advocate data protection, citizens must disclose accurate, verifiable information for government IDs. Notably, the DPDP Rules offer law enforcement exceptions and specific exemptions for start-ups engaged in governmental, research, or innovative efforts.

