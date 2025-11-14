Left Menu

Delhi Liquor Scandal: Refilled Bottles Spark Government Advisory

The Delhi government has issued an advisory to its municipal corporations to ensure the proper operation of liquor stores. This follows an incident where store staff were caught refilling expensive liquor bottles with cheap alternatives. Complaints include overcharging, misbehavior, and selling to underage persons, prompting stricter vigilance.

Delhi Liquor Scandal: Refilled Bottles Spark Government Advisory
The Delhi government, responding to mounting issues at retail liquor outlets, has issued a critical advisory to its municipal corporations, urging immediate action to address public grievances. This move comes after an alarming incident at a Narela liquor store managed by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), where staff were flagrantly caught refilling costly liquor brands with cheaper alcohol and water.

The advisory, prompted by a surge in complaints about issues such as overcharging, non-availability of preferred brands, misbehavior by staff, and illegal alcohol sales to minors, underscores the urgency of rectifying public health and safety risks. Notably, incidents of liquor adulteration have further heightened the government's call for stringent measures, including the cancellation of licenses for offending stores.

An excise department enforcement team recently conducted a raid that revealed the illegal filling of expensive liquor bottles with substandard alcohol. This enforcement action also uncovered a vehicle at the scene containing bags of empty liquor bottles intended for illicit refilling operations. The Delhi government's corporations, including DSIIDC, operate over 700 liquor outlets in the city, necessitating increased vigilance to maintain public trust.

