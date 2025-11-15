GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

Mukhtar Ahmed, a resident of Karmara in Poonch district, has been granted bail in a drug-related case by the Principal District and Sessions Judge in Udhampur. As a condition of his release, he is required to wear a GPS anklet to ensure ongoing surveillance of his movements.

The use of the GPS device marks the first time such technology has been deployed in the Jammu division for the monitoring of individuals accused under narcotic-related charges. The court's decision reflects growing efforts to enhance the surveillance and control of narcotic offenders in the region.

A case against Ahmed was registered earlier this year at Udhampur police station under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) organized crime provisions.