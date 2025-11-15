Left Menu

GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

Mukhtar Ahmed, accused in a drug-related case, has been granted bail with the condition of wearing a GPS anklet to monitor his movements. This marks the first use of such technology in Udhampur, Jammu for narcotic surveillance, following compliance with court instructions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-11-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 13:22 IST
GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case
  • Country:
  • India

Mukhtar Ahmed, a resident of Karmara in Poonch district, has been granted bail in a drug-related case by the Principal District and Sessions Judge in Udhampur. As a condition of his release, he is required to wear a GPS anklet to ensure ongoing surveillance of his movements.

The use of the GPS device marks the first time such technology has been deployed in the Jammu division for the monitoring of individuals accused under narcotic-related charges. The court's decision reflects growing efforts to enhance the surveillance and control of narcotic offenders in the region.

A case against Ahmed was registered earlier this year at Udhampur police station under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) organized crime provisions.

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pradesh

Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pr...

 India
2
Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

 United Kingdom
3
DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

 India
4
GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025