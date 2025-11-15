Debating the Impact: Women's Entrepreneurship Scheme in Bihar Elections

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar voiced concerns over the role of an entrepreneurship scheme for women in the NDA's Bihar election victory, questioning the Election Commission's allowance of fund distribution during the election period.

Pawar highlighted the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, which provides Rs 10,000 to women for business setups, suggesting it swayed the election results in favor of the NDA. He warned that similar strategies could erode public trust in future elections.

On potential alliances, Pawar mentioned that local NCP (SP) leaders would decide on collaborations for upcoming local body elections, offering no comment on discussions with his nephew Ajit Pawar's faction.

(With inputs from agencies.)