Debating the Impact: Women's Entrepreneurship Scheme in Bihar Elections
Sharad Pawar discusses the role of the women's entrepreneurship scheme in NDA's Bihar election victory, expressing surprise over fund distribution during polls. He critiques the Election Commission's decision and warns about similar strategies impacting future elections. Pawar also notes local NCP (SP) decision-making on potential alliances.
- Country:
- India
NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar voiced concerns over the role of an entrepreneurship scheme for women in the NDA's Bihar election victory, questioning the Election Commission's allowance of fund distribution during the election period.
Pawar highlighted the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, which provides Rs 10,000 to women for business setups, suggesting it swayed the election results in favor of the NDA. He warned that similar strategies could erode public trust in future elections.
On potential alliances, Pawar mentioned that local NCP (SP) leaders would decide on collaborations for upcoming local body elections, offering no comment on discussions with his nephew Ajit Pawar's faction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stalin Congratulates Nitish Kumar, Criticizes Election Commission Post-Bihar Polls
Builder's Arrest Sparks Money Laundering Scandal in PMAY Scheme
I congratulate people for reposing faith in democracy and Election Commission by voting in record numbers: PM Modi on Bihar polls.
Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Congress Amid Bihar Polls, Extols Farmer Schemes
Bhupesh Baghel Critiques Election Commission's Role in Bihar Elections