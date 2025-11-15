Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Simultaneous Panchayat and Municipal Elections

The State Election Commission of Arunachal Pradesh has announced that both panchayat and municipal elections will occur simultaneously on December 15. This decision marks a significant electoral event, involving over 8.3 lakh eligible voters throughout the state.

State Election Commissioner Rinchin Tashi highlighted the detailed schedule, with nominations opening on November 17 and closing on November 24, followed by scrutiny and the final withdrawal deadline on November 29. The counting of votes is set for December 20, which will determine the new leadership in Arunachal's local governance structures.

In the context of security, the commission has planned extensive measures, deploying over 40,000 personnel to ensure smooth and peaceful polling. Special attention is being given to sensitive regions, with 29 general observers appointed across all districts and municipalities. The elections signify a crucial democratic exercise for enhancing local governance in the state.

