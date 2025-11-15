Tragic Blast at Nowgam Police Station: An Accidental Tragedy

An accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station in Srinagar resulted in the tragic death of nine individuals and left 32 injured, according to senior officials who emphasized that the incident was not a terror attack. The explosion occurred during the handling of large quantities of explosives seized in connection with an ongoing probe.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Nalin Prabhat and MHA Joint Secretary Prashant Lokhande addressed the media, both dismissing the notion of a terror incident and labeling the explosion as a tragic accident. They disclosed that the huge quantities of unstable explosives were moved from Haryana to Jammu and Kashmir after being confiscated from a terror module.

Authorities, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, expressed deep sorrow over the lives lost and emphasized their commitment to support the victims' families. A formal investigation has been launched to determine the precise circumstances that led to this unforeseen event.

(With inputs from agencies.)