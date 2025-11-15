PM Modi Marks Birsa Munda’s 150th Birth Anniversary with ₹9,700 Cr Projects

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed a massive gathering in Dediapada, Gujarat, as the nation celebrated Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and the 150th Birth Anniversary of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The event, filled with cultural vibrancy and historical reverence, witnessed the inauguration and foundation stone laying of major development projects worth over ₹9,700 crore, marking a transformative moment for tribal welfare and regional growth.

Calling the land of Maa Narmada “sacred and historically significant,” the Prime Minister recalled that just weeks earlier, the venue had hosted Bharat Parv on the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, celebrating national unity. Today’s celebration, he said, marked the culmination of this spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

A Tribute to Tribal Icons and Spiritual Heritage

PM Modi paid glowing tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the iconic freedom fighter who inspired tribal uprisings against colonial oppression. He also invoked the blessings of revered figures including:

Govind Guru, who awakened the spirit of freedom across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and the tribal belt

Devmogra Mata, whose shrine the Prime Minister visited earlier in the day

Sant Kabir, whose teachings deeply influence the Dediapada-Sagbara region

Tribal freedom fighters who shaped India’s independence movement

The Prime Minister emphasized that tribal heroism and sacrifice form an unshakable foundation of Indian civilization.

Inauguration of Key Development Projects Worth ₹9,700 Crore

Several critical projects were launched or initiated as part of the celebrations. These include:

Permanent houses for one lakh families under PM-JANMAN and related schemes

Multiple Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and Ashram Schools

Establishment of the Shri Govind Guru Chair at Birsa Munda Tribal University

New infrastructure in health, transport, roads, hostels, and education

These projects signify a holistic development approach targeting education, social upliftment, healthcare, and connectivity in tribal regions.

Honouring India’s Tribal Freedom Fighters

The Prime Minister underscored that tribal communities have always stood at the forefront of India’s fight for honour and freedom. He highlighted legendary figures such as:

Tilka Manjhi

Rani Gaidinliu

Sidho & Kanho

Bhairav Murmu

Buddhu Bhagat

Alluri Sitarama Raju

Tantya Bhil, Veer Narayan Singh, Telanga Khadia, Rupchand Konwar, and Laxman Nayak

PM Modi reiterated that countless tribal uprisings, though often forgotten, are crucial chapters of India’s freedom struggle.

Gujarat’s Tribal Legacy and Government’s Developmental Push

The Prime Minister recalled Gujarat’s rich tribal history, naming leaders like:

Govind Guru, leader of the Bhagat Movement

Raja Roopsingh Nayak

Motilal Tejawat, initiator of the Eki Movement

Dashriben Chaudhary, who brought Gandhian values to tribal society

He also shared personal memories from his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, especially the Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav launched from Dediapada to promote girls’ education.

Modi noted that over 10,000 schools now exist across Gujarat’s tribal belt, with dozens of colleges, numerous hostels, and tribal universities transforming the region.

Transformation Through Education, Health, and Infrastructure

The Prime Minister outlined major national initiatives benefiting tribal communities:

1. Education

Over ₹18,000 crore allocated to Eklavya Model Residential Schools

Local language education promoted under National Education Policy 2020

60% rise in tribal student enrolment

2. Healthcare

Massive campaign to fight sickle cell disease, screening six crore tribal people

Ayushman Bharat providing ₹5 lakh free treatment, launched from Ranchi

Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative focused on tribal regions

3. Infrastructure and Livelihood

PM-JANMAN scheme with ₹24,000 crore investment for most backward tribal regions

Dharti Aaba Tribal Village Utkarsh Abhiyan reaching 60,000 villages

Access to piped water, telemedicine, nutrition support, agricultural assistance

MSP expanded for minor forest produce from 20 items to nearly 100

Promotion of “Shri Anna” (coarse grains) enhancing tribal income

Preserving Tribal Culture, Language, and Arts

PM Modi announced the establishment of the Shri Govind Guru Chair for Tribal Language Promotion Centre, which will study and preserve languages such as:

Bhil, Gamit, Vasava, Garasia, Konkani, Santhal, Rathwa, Nayak, Dabla, Chaudhary, Kokna, Kumbhi, Warli, and Dodia.

This initiative will document tribal stories, folklore, and environmental knowledge passed down through generations. He also celebrated Gujarat’s tribal arts, highlighting Padma-awardee artist Pareshbhai Rathwa.

Empowering Tribal Leadership and Democratic Participation

The Prime Minister said that meaningful participation in democracy is vital. He emphasized that today:

India’s President is a tribal woman, Smt. Droupadi Murmu

Several states have tribal Chief Ministers

Tribal leaders like Vishnudev Sai, Mohan Charan Majhi, Pema Khandu, Neiphiu Rio, and others hold top positions

Tribal Speakers preside over many state assemblies

Shri Mangubhai Patel serves as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh

These developments, he stated, reflect the government’s commitment to elevating tribal leadership.

Sports: Tribal Youth Shining on the Global Stage

Shri Modi praised tribal athletes who have brought glory to India, including Mary Kom, Dutee Chand, Thonakal Gopi, and Bhaichung Bhutia. He proudly noted that a tribal daughter played a decisive role in India’s recent Women’s Cricket World Cup victory.

Sports facilities are being rapidly expanded in tribal belts to nurture emerging talent.

“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”: The Path to a Developed India

Concluding his address, PM Modi said that the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” has transformed tribal lives and strengthened national unity. He urged everyone to reaffirm this commitment on the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, stating:

“This is the true tribute to Dharti Aaba—we will leave no one behind in development.”

He called for advancing with renewed strength, rooted in Indian values, toward a developed India.