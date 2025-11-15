Left Menu

Congo and M23 Sign Historic Framework for Peace Amid Ongoing Tensions

Congo and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group have signed a framework peace agreement in Doha, mediated by Qatar, to address longstanding conflict in eastern Congo. The agreement outlines protocols and timelines for future discussions but is not a final peace deal. Tensions and accusations between both sides persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:44 IST
Congo and M23 Sign Historic Framework for Peace Amid Ongoing Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Congo and the M23 rebel group, backed by Rwanda, signed a framework peace agreement in Doha on Saturday, after mediation by Qatar. The document, however, is only a framework and not a conclusive peace deal.

The agreement, announced by M23 delegation leader Benjamin Mbonimpa via video, contains eight protocols aimed at addressing the root causes of the conflict, though details were sparse. Key objectives include joint management of certain rebel-held territories with the Congolese government.

Despite these advances, tensions continue. Earlier, M23 seized key eastern cities, escalating the conflict. Both parties have traded accusations of delaying peace. Nevertheless, the agreement is hailed as a 'starting point' by Massad Boulos, Trump's senior adviser, marking a 'historic' opportunity for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishnagiri

Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishna...

 India
2
Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

 Global
3
BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

 India
4
Tragedy at Nowgam: Unveiling the Terrifying Blast

Tragedy at Nowgam: Unveiling the Terrifying Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025