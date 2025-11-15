Congo and M23 Sign Historic Framework for Peace Amid Ongoing Tensions

Congo and the M23 rebel group, backed by Rwanda, signed a framework peace agreement in Doha on Saturday, after mediation by Qatar. The document, however, is only a framework and not a conclusive peace deal.

The agreement, announced by M23 delegation leader Benjamin Mbonimpa via video, contains eight protocols aimed at addressing the root causes of the conflict, though details were sparse. Key objectives include joint management of certain rebel-held territories with the Congolese government.

Despite these advances, tensions continue. Earlier, M23 seized key eastern cities, escalating the conflict. Both parties have traded accusations of delaying peace. Nevertheless, the agreement is hailed as a 'starting point' by Massad Boulos, Trump's senior adviser, marking a 'historic' opportunity for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)