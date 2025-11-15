Left Menu

Old Feud Turns Fatal: Trio Arrested in Delhi Stabbing

In northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur, a man was fatally stabbed, reportedly over an old enmity. Three individuals, including two minors, have been arrested. The victim was declared dead upon arrival at JPC Hospital. Police are investigating, with evidence collected by forensic teams.

Updated: 15-11-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:35 IST
A man in New Usmanpur, northeast Delhi, was allegedly stabbed to death over a lingering feud, leading to the arrest of three individuals, including two minors, officials revealed on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 11:40 pm on Friday when the victim, a 25-year-old, was brought to JPC Hospital by a friend, only to be declared 'brought dead' by doctors. Authorities swiftly registered a murder case and initiated investigations under charges of joint liability.

A senior officer confirmed the identification of three suspects, all taken into custody, along with the recovery of the weapon allegedly used. The crime scene underwent thorough forensic examination, while the victim's body awaits post-mortem at GTB Hospital. Initial findings indicate the murder resulted from an entrenched dispute, with further inquiries ongoing.

