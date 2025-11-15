Major Adulterated Ghee Network Busted in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police announced the arrest of four individuals involved in creating an adulterated ghee network using fake 'Nandhini' packaging. This significant operation, originating in Tamil Nadu, distributed counterfeit ghee across Bengaluru, aiming to exploit the high demand for Nandini ghee.

The raid led to the seizure of 8,136 litres of adulterated ghee, coconut and palm oil, and other related items, with a total estimated value of Rs 1.27 crore. Authorities also collected Rs 1.19 lakh in cash and four goods vehicles used for transportation.

The Central Crime Branch Special Investigation Squad, in collaboration with the Karnataka Milk Federation Vigilance Wing, meticulously planned and executed the raid, uncovering the sophisticated counterfeit operation. Further investigations are ongoing following the case registration at the CCB Special Investigation Division.