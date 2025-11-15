Left Menu

Tragedy at Nowgam: Unveiling the Terrifying Blast

A high-level meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the accidental blast at Nowgam police station, resulting in nine deaths and numerous injuries. An investigation into the cause of the explosion that occurred during a probe into an explosive cache is underway.

Updated: 15-11-2025 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a high-stakes assembly with police and civil officials following the unfortunate blast at Nowgam police station that resulted in nine fatalities and left 32 people injured, according to official reports.

The congregation, held at Raj Bhavan, saw discussions on dismantling the terror ecosystem in Kashmir. Participants included high-ranking officials such as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dullo, Home Secretary Chandraker Bharti, and other prominent figures.

The explosion happened Friday night as a specialized team processed unstable explosives, prompting Governor Sinha to call for a detailed investigation to determine the precise cause.

