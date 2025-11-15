IFFI 2025 Set for Grand Opening as Goa, Centre Unveil Major Festival Highlights

With the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) set to begin in just five days, Goa is preparing to host one of its largest and most ambitious editions yet. In a joint press conference held in Panaji, Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant and Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. L. Murugan outlined the festival’s schedule, innovations, and international participation.

Goa Gears Up for a Cinematic Spectacle

Dr. Pramod Sawant announced that film screenings will be held across multiple venues including INOX Panaji, INOX Porvorim, Maquinez Palace Panaji, Ravindra Bhavan Madgaon, Magic Movies Ponda, and Ashoka and Samrat Screens in Panaji. To enhance delegate mobility, the state has arranged free transportation connecting all venues throughout the festival.

For the first time, a grand opening parade will be held on 20th November at 3:30 PM, starting from the Entertainment Society of Goa office and concluding at Kala Academy. Cultural troupes, tableaux from various states, and film industry floats will be part of this vibrant procession. The parade will feature 34 floats, of which 12 have been curated by the Government of Goa, highlighting the state’s heritage and cinematic legacy.

Open-air screenings will also be held at Miramar Beach, the open space at Ravindra Bhavan Madgaon, and Vagator Beach, offering festival-goers a chance to enjoy films under the Goan sky.

A Record-Breaking Year for Global Cinema

Dr. L. Murugan emphasised that IFFI 2025 marks a landmark year, receiving a record 3,400 film submissions from 127 countries. Of these, over 270 films from 84 countries have been officially selected. The festival will feature:

26 World Premieres

48 Asia Premieres

99 Indian Premieres

Murugan said the overwhelming response underscores India’s expanding influence in global cinema and IFFI’s rising international stature.

Country Focus on Japan, Global Tributes and Special Screenings

Japan takes centre stage as this year’s Country Focus, accompanied by specially curated film packages from Spain and Australia. The festival will pay homage to iconic figures of Indian cinema through centenary tributes to Guru Dutt, Raj Khosla, Ritwik Ghatak, P. Bhanumathi, Bhupen Hazarika, and Salil Chowdhury.

The closing ceremony will honour legendary actor Rajinikanth for completing 50 years in cinema. His much-talked-about film “Lal Salaam” will also be screened. Alongside him, noted Goan cinematographer K. Vaikunth will be felicitated for his lifelong contributions to the craft.

Empowering New Voices: Creative Minds of Tomorrow

The festival continues its commitment to nurturing emerging talent. This year, 124 young creators were selected from 799 entries under the Creative Minds of Tomorrow initiative, which nurtures future storytellers through workshops, masterclasses and industry mentorship.

Dr. Murugan also shared updates on the 19th edition of WAVES Film Bazaar, a key marketplace for South Asian and global filmmakers. The Bazaar will support co-productions, financing arrangements, and distribution opportunities for hundreds of film projects. A dedicated Tech Pavilion will highlight innovations in AI, VFX, CGI, and other frontier technologies reshaping cinema.

Celebrating Women, Debut Directors, and Global Excellence

Reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on Nari Shakti, IFFI 2025 will screen over 50 films directed by women, showcasing powerful storytelling and expanding representation in the global cinematic landscape.

Additional highlights include:

21 Oscar submissions from across the world

50+ films by debut directors, offering new perspectives and bold narratives

Screenings of top award-winning films from major international film festivals

Murugan reiterated that initiatives such as the CinemAI Hackathon and enhanced accessibility in theatres aim to make cinema more inclusive, technologically driven and future-ready.

Goa Poised to Host a Cultural and Creative Celebration

The festival’s colourful opening parade, scheduled along the road opposite the Old GMC Building, promises to blend cinema with India’s cultural vibrancy. Participating states, production houses and cultural troupes will present floats showcasing music, dance, traditions and cinematic artistry.

As Goa prepares to welcome thousands of filmmakers, industry experts, students and cinephiles from around the world, IFFI 2025 promises to be a grand celebration of global cinema, Indian creativity and cultural exchange—an edition that not only looks back at cinematic legacies but also propels India forward as a major hub of global filmmaking.