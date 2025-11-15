Left Menu

Tragic Blast at Nowgam: Farooq Abdullah Urges Support for Victims

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference president, expressed profound sorrow over a tragic blast at Nowgam police station, which claimed nine lives and injured 32 others. He called on the Jammu and Kashmir government to provide every possible assistance to affected families and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 21:22 IST
Tragic Blast at Nowgam: Farooq Abdullah Urges Support for Victims
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, an accidental blast at Nowgam police station resulted in nine fatalities and left 32 individuals injured. The explosion occurred late on Friday night during an operation involving a cache of explosives tied to a 'white-collar' terrorist investigation.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the loss and urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to extend full support to the affected families. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the injured's recovery.

Authorities, including Director General Nalin Prabhat and MHA Joint Secretary Prashant Lokhande, are investigating the explosion that took place during the extraction of samples from a seized cache linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module in Haryana's Faridabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Media Influence Questioned in Prajwal Revanna's Conviction Challenge

Media Influence Questioned in Prajwal Revanna's Conviction Challenge

 India
2
India Urges Developed Nations to Fulfill Climate Finance Promises

India Urges Developed Nations to Fulfill Climate Finance Promises

 India
3
Thrills and Cheers as World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 Unfold in India

Thrills and Cheers as World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 Unfold in India

 India
4
Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Projects and Initiates Mini-Sports Arena

Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Projects and Initiates Mini-Sports Arena

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen point-of-care tests harness AI to strengthen global health security

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025