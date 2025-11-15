Tragic Blast at Nowgam: Farooq Abdullah Urges Support for Victims

In a tragic incident, an accidental blast at Nowgam police station resulted in nine fatalities and left 32 individuals injured. The explosion occurred late on Friday night during an operation involving a cache of explosives tied to a 'white-collar' terrorist investigation.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the loss and urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to extend full support to the affected families. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the injured's recovery.

Authorities, including Director General Nalin Prabhat and MHA Joint Secretary Prashant Lokhande, are investigating the explosion that took place during the extraction of samples from a seized cache linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module in Haryana's Faridabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)