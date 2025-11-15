North Macedonia Erupts in Protest Over Nightclub Fire Tragedy
Thousands protested in North Macedonia's capital demanding justice for those lost in a nightclub fire, the deadliest in the country's history. The fire, sparked by a pyrotechnic flame, killed 63 people. Authorities cite serious safety violations, while corruption is blamed for the tragedy.
In the wake of North Macedonia's deadliest nightclub fire, thousands gathered in Skopje demanding justice for victims of the Pulse club tragedy.
The fire, which erupted from a pyrotechnic flame, claimed 63 lives and injured over 200, raising concerns over widespread corruption and safety violations.
As indictments loom against the club owner and officials, pervasive corruption clouds North Macedonia's EU aspirations, underlining systemic safety and governance failures.
