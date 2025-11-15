North Macedonia Erupts in Protest Over Nightclub Fire Tragedy

In the wake of North Macedonia's deadliest nightclub fire, thousands gathered in Skopje demanding justice for victims of the Pulse club tragedy.

The fire, which erupted from a pyrotechnic flame, claimed 63 lives and injured over 200, raising concerns over widespread corruption and safety violations.

As indictments loom against the club owner and officials, pervasive corruption clouds North Macedonia's EU aspirations, underlining systemic safety and governance failures.