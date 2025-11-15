Left Menu

Operation Muskaan Triumphs: Missing Teen Rescued 1000 km Away

A 17-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh who went missing was successfully rescued in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, under 'Operation Muskaan.' The operation, initiated by Raghogarh police, utilized informers and technical analysis. The girl has been reunited with her family, highlighting the success of this child rescue initiative.

Operation Muskaan Triumphs: Missing Teen Rescued 1000 km Away
In a significant achievement under the 'Operation Muskaan' initiative, a 17-year-old girl who had gone missing two months ago was rescued from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district by the Raghogarh police of Madhya Pradesh, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The investigation commenced when the girl's mother filed a complaint at Madhusudangarh police station on September 9, reporting her daughter had disappeared since September 7-8, according to Superintendent of Police Ankit Soni.

Utilizing local informers and technical analysis, the Raghogarh police identified the minor near the Pakistan border in Jaisalmer. The girl has now returned to her family in Raghogarh, with legal procedures completed and under the observation of Child Welfare Committee chairperson Neeru Sharma. Operation Muskaan, driven by the Ministry of Home Affairs, underscores the critical engagement in rescuing and rehabilitating missing children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

