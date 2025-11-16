Tragic Capsizing: Migrant Crisis off Libyan Coast

A desperate attempt to cross the Mediterranean turned tragic as at least four migrants lost their lives when two boats overturned near Al Khums, Libya. The Libyan Red Crescent reported the deaths after the boats, carrying a total of 95 irregular migrants, capsized on Thursday.

The first vessel, with 26 Bangladeshis on board, saw four die during the incident, per the Red Crescent's statement. The second boat, hosting 69 migrants from countries such as Egypt and Sudan, faced an uncertain fate. These recurring tragedies underscore Libya's role as a pivotal transit point for those fleeing to Europe.

Photos shared by the Khums Red Crescent depicted a grim scene: bodies in black bags and survivors wrapped in thermal blankets. The Libyan Coast Guards and local security responded, while international calls for closing detention centers persist amid reports of severe human rights abuses within Libya.

