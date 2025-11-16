Left Menu

India and Bahrain: Strengthening Ties and Trade Talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bahrain's Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani discussed enhancing India-Bahrain relations. Talks included future trade deals, double taxation avoidance, and recent bilateral trade growth. Bahrain hosts a significant Indian population, and relations have strengthened substantially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 16-11-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 10:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent phone call, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conferred with Bahrain's Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, emphasizing the importance of their 'longstanding multifaceted partnership.' The conversation touched on both regional and global developments.

Jaishankar, currently in New York, shared details of their discussions on social media, revealing plans to deepen ties through potential trade agreements. This conversation follows extensive discussions earlier in New Delhi, where the nations announced negotiations for a comprehensive trade deal alongside a double taxation avoidance agreement.

Bahrain's significance to India is underscored by the nearly 332,000 Indian nationals living there and the growing trade exchange, projected to reach USD 1.64 billion in 2024-25, highlighting the vibrant economic flow. With India ranking among Bahrain's top trading partners, the bilateral relationship continues its upward trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

