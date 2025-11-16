Left Menu

Unveiling the Crypto Conspiracy: ED Cracks Down on Drug-Fueled Financial Network

The Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 70 lakh in a money laundering case linked to drug trafficking and online gambling. The operation unveiled 110 mule bank accounts, Dubai-based cryptocurrency wallet usage, and a suspected online betting network, resulting in multiple arrests and a significant cash seizure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 13:40 IST
Unveiling the Crypto Conspiracy: ED Cracks Down on Drug-Fueled Financial Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate has frozen 110 mule bank accounts and seized Rs 70 lakh in cash in a money laundering case associated with drug trafficking in Delhi, the agency announced on Sunday.

The operation was initiated following a report by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in November 2024, detailing the seizure of 82.53 kg of high-grade cocaine.

The investigative raids spanned across five locations in Delhi-NCR and Jaipur, uncovering an online betting network utilizing mobile applications and revealing links to Dubai-based cryptocurrency wallets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Approves Relaxation for Aging Buses: A Victory for Operators

West Bengal Approves Relaxation for Aging Buses: A Victory for Operators

 India
2
Tensions Rise as Mosque Dispute Escalates in Sanjauli

Tensions Rise as Mosque Dispute Escalates in Sanjauli

 India
3
Unveiling the Crypto Conspiracy: ED Cracks Down on Drug-Fueled Financial Network

Unveiling the Crypto Conspiracy: ED Cracks Down on Drug-Fueled Financial Net...

 India
4
Unraveling the Sabarimala Gold Mystery: Scientific Testing Underway

Unraveling the Sabarimala Gold Mystery: Scientific Testing Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025