Unveiling the Crypto Conspiracy: ED Cracks Down on Drug-Fueled Financial Network

In a major crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate has frozen 110 mule bank accounts and seized Rs 70 lakh in cash in a money laundering case associated with drug trafficking in Delhi, the agency announced on Sunday.

The operation was initiated following a report by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in November 2024, detailing the seizure of 82.53 kg of high-grade cocaine.

The investigative raids spanned across five locations in Delhi-NCR and Jaipur, uncovering an online betting network utilizing mobile applications and revealing links to Dubai-based cryptocurrency wallets.

