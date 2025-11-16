Unveiling the Crypto Conspiracy: ED Cracks Down on Drug-Fueled Financial Network
The Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 70 lakh in a money laundering case linked to drug trafficking and online gambling. The operation unveiled 110 mule bank accounts, Dubai-based cryptocurrency wallet usage, and a suspected online betting network, resulting in multiple arrests and a significant cash seizure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
In a major crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate has frozen 110 mule bank accounts and seized Rs 70 lakh in cash in a money laundering case associated with drug trafficking in Delhi, the agency announced on Sunday.
The operation was initiated following a report by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in November 2024, detailing the seizure of 82.53 kg of high-grade cocaine.
The investigative raids spanned across five locations in Delhi-NCR and Jaipur, uncovering an online betting network utilizing mobile applications and revealing links to Dubai-based cryptocurrency wallets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Served: Accused Acquitted in Delhi Attempt to Murder Case
Crackdown in Assam: Arrests Rise Over Online Support for Delhi Blast
Old Feud Turns Fatal: Trio Arrested in Delhi Stabbing
Delhi Revamps Fire Safety Certification with New Online Portal
Karnataka Political Shuffle: Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in Delhi Amid Leadership Speculations