Tragic Explosion at Illegal Firecracker Factory in Sindh Claims Lives

An explosion at an unlicensed firecracker factory in Sindh province, Pakistan, claimed the lives of at least seven individuals, according to rescue officials on Sunday.

The calamitous event occurred Saturday night in Hyderabad's Latifabad area, leaving a wake of casualties and destruction in its path. Rescue efforts continue as authorities work diligently to determine the exact cause and validate the factory's operational permits.

As Latifabad Assistant Commissioner Saud Lund confirmed, the production of fireworks at the site was illegal. The factory owner, Asad Zai, is reportedly absconding, with investigations underway into the factory's licensing details. In light of this tragedy, the need for stringent regulation and safety measures in the industry is under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)