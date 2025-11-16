Change in Tactics: Unassuming Youths at the Fore of New Terror Strategy in Kashmir

A shift in terror recruitment strategies has emerged in Jammu and Kashmir, where handlers are increasingly targeting educated youths with clean criminal records to avoid the scrutiny of security forces, according to officials. This novel approach contrasts sharply with tactics from two decades ago that favored those with direct links to terrorism.

Investigators probing the 'white-collar terror module' discovered a recurring pattern. Arrested individuals, including doctors Adeel Rather, Muzaffar Rather, and Muzammil Ganaie, had no prior criminal ties or anti-national activities, suggesting a deliberate tactic to recruit those who defy typical terror profiles.

The exposure of this module followed the investigation of threatening posters in Bunpora, Nowgam, leading to the arrest of multiple suspects. Authorities connected their activities to a broader plot run by a core group, highlighting the strategic evolution in terror recruitment under heightened surveillance conditions.