Kerala's Road to Fair Elections: Embracing Transparency in AI Campaigns
Amidst preparations for the upcoming local body elections on December 9 and 11, Kerala implements rigorous measures against AI-driven misinformation campaigns. With 2,86,62,712 registered voters, vigilance is heightened to ensure unbiased and transparent elections. Regulations include labeling AI-generated content and documenting campaign materials creatively.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala State Election Commission has announced that there are 2,86,62,712 registered voters ahead of the local body polls scheduled for December 9 and 11. This figure includes 1,35,16,923 men, 1,51,45,500 women, and 289 transgenders. There are also 3,745 voters listed in the non-resident electoral roll.
Voting will be conducted in two phases: Thiruvananthapuram and several other districts on December 9, followed by Thrissur and neighboring districts on December 11. Meanwhile, the counting of votes is set for December 13. The State Election Commission has also issued a warning against the use of AI in creating false campaign materials.
State Election Commissioner A Shahjahan emphasized the importance of maintaining campaign integrity, prohibiting fake images, video, or misinformation. Political parties are required to label AI-generated content appropriately and document all AI-created campaign materials, preserving the fairness and transparency of the elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
