Breakthrough Arrest: Fugitive Nabbed After Three Years

Delhi Police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting a man declared a proclaimed offender in a harrowing kidnapping and rape case involving a minor. The accused had been evading capture for over three years, frequently changing his whereabouts to thwart police efforts.

The ordeal began when a 13-year-old girl disappeared on June 28, 2022, prompting her family to file an FIR at Bharat Nagar police station. Upon being found and recording her statement, the victim named the 49-year-old man who allegedly abducted and assaulted her, leading to the inclusion of charges under the POCSO Act.

Despite several attempts to capture him, the accused remained elusive until a crucial tip-off led to his arrest last Saturday. His criminal history includes charges under the Arms Act and Excise Act, alongside operating a taxi and involvement in illicit liquor trafficking.