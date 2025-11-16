Diplomatic Strengthening: India and Qatar's Strategic Ties
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani to discuss bilateral ties, focusing on energy, trade, and investment. They also reviewed regional and global issues, emphasizing the strategic partnership. Bilateral trade between India and Qatar reached USD 14.08 billion in 2023-24.
In a significant diplomatic encounter, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in high-level talks with Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Sunday. The discussions in Doha centered around enhancing the strategic partnership between the two nations, with a keen focus on energy, trade, and investment.
Jaishankar expressed satisfaction over the meeting, highlighting the robust cooperation in various domains. He emphasized the importance of bilateral relations in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
As reported by Qatar News Agency, both leaders explored avenues to boost bilateral cooperation further. The Ministry of External Affairs noted that trade between India and Qatar reached an impressive USD 14.08 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24.
