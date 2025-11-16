Jammu and Kashmir DGP Reviews Security Post Tragic Explosion

In the aftermath of a tragic explosion in Nowgam, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat conducted a thorough review of both kinetic and non-kinetic operations within Kupwara district to assess security readiness.

During discussions with senior officers, focus was placed on enhancing intelligence cooperation, implementing anti-terror measures, and promoting community-oriented initiatives to bolster peace and stability throughout the region.

Prabhat also extended condolences to the family of Inspector Asrar-ul-Haq Shah, who perished in the accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station. The incident resulted in nine fatalities and is not suspected to be a terror attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)