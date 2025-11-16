Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Reviews Security Post Tragic Explosion

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat reviewed security measures in Kupwara following a tragic explosion in Nowgam that killed nine. The review covered operational readiness, intelligence efforts, and community initiatives. The explosion was deemed accidental. Prabhat and other officers visited the home of late Inspector Shah to offer condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-11-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 18:20 IST
  • India

In the aftermath of a tragic explosion in Nowgam, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat conducted a thorough review of both kinetic and non-kinetic operations within Kupwara district to assess security readiness.

During discussions with senior officers, focus was placed on enhancing intelligence cooperation, implementing anti-terror measures, and promoting community-oriented initiatives to bolster peace and stability throughout the region.

Prabhat also extended condolences to the family of Inspector Asrar-ul-Haq Shah, who perished in the accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station. The incident resulted in nine fatalities and is not suspected to be a terror attack.

