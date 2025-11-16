Left Menu

Crossing Borders: Arrests Highlight Border Tensions

Authorities arrested ten illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and two locals in West Bengal's Nadia district. Enhanced surveillance and a tip-off led to the arrests in Umarpur village. Meanwhile, the Coast Guard detained 29 fishermen after their trawler entered Indian waters, underscoring ongoing border security challenges.

  • India

In a recent crackdown, ten illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were detained near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district. According to a police officer, two locals accused of providing shelter were also apprehended.

Following a tip-off, authorities conducted a raid in Umarpur village, leading to the arrests. Among the detained Bangladeshis were five women. All were presented before the Ranaghat sub-divisional court and have been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

Simultaneously, the Coast Guard intercepted a Bangladeshi fishing trawler that mistakenly entered Indian waters in the Bay of Bengal. Twenty-nine fishermen were detained and handed over to Frazerganj Coastal Police, highlighting persistent border security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

