Strengthening Bonds: Pakistan and Jordan's Commitment to Defence Ties

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir emphasized strengthening defence ties with Jordan during a two-day visit by King Abdullah II. The visit underscored strong bilateral defense partnerships, emphasized mutual commitments to regional stability, and involved exchanges of prestigious honors between the leaders of both countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-11-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 20:59 IST
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has reaffirmed the country's dedication to strengthening defence ties with Jordan, underscoring a robust bilateral partnership during King Abdullah II's visit.

The King, accompanied by Princess Salma and a delegation, visited the Global Industrial and Defence Solutions and was received by Field Marshal Munir and senior officials. Munir emphasized Pakistan's commitment to enhancing military cooperation and pursuing regional peace.

The visit included a briefing on GIDS and tours of military facilities, highlighting the mutual respect and diplomatic ties both countries share. Prestigious honors were exchanged, signifying the significance of this diplomatic milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

