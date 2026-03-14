IndiGo Pauses Middle East Flights Amidst Regional Turmoil

In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, IndiGo has announced the suspension of flights to seven destinations, notably Doha and Kuwait, until March 28. This strategic decision stems from various challenges including rising fuel costs and geopolitical risk.

The airline plans to operate 252 weekly flights to and from the region between March 16 and 28, ensuring essential connectivity despite the adjustments. IndiGo's move is a part of its effort to align capacity with the prevailing conditions while monitoring the situation closely.

Meanwhile, Air India and Air India Express plan to maintain their scheduled operations, providing 72 flights to the West Asia region on March 15, pending the availability of slots and prevailing conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)