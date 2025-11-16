Left Menu

DRI Busts Smuggling Attempt: 735 Grams of Opium Seized in Ludhiana

A package heading to California from Punjab was seized in Ludhiana, containing 735 grams of opium concealed in a quilt. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted the parcel based on a tip-off, leading to the discovery and seizure of contraband, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 16-11-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 21:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a parcel in Ludhiana destined for California. This move led to the discovery of 735 grams of opium concealed within the package.

Acting on specific intelligence, officials from the DRI's Ludhiana Zonal Unit raided the parcel at Dhandari Kalan. The package, originally booked in Ferozpur, Punjab, was found to be in violation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The opium, concealed within a quilt as a part of a ploy to pass the contraband as household and food items, was seized. The contraband was wrapped in carbon paper and secured with transparent tape. Further investigations are underway to apprehend those behind the smuggling attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

