Dhaka on Edge: Unrest and Explosions Shake the Capital Amid Political Tensions
Tensions escalate in Dhaka as multiple crude bombs explode ahead of a significant verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. With Hasina facing charges of crimes against humanity, security is heightened, and the city remains deserted amid fears of more violence. Authorities respond with increased arrests and police presence.
In a dramatic turn of events, a series of crude bomb explosions in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, on Sunday have exacerbated already high tensions. These developments come ahead of a crucial verdict expected on Monday involving former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is accused of ordering violent crackdowns during last year's protests.
Though no injuries resulted from the blasts, the incidents have intensified a city already grappling with political turmoil. Hasina, tried in absentia, denies all accusations while staying in India. Meanwhile, Dhaka's Metropolitan Police Commissioner has authorized severe actions against arsonists and bomb-throwers.
Security measures have tightened significantly throughout Dhaka and related regions, deploying Border Guard personnel and police teams near strategic locations, leaving much of the city eerily quiet. The build-up to the verdict has seen over 30 explosions and severe disruptions, including bus torches, leading to multiple arrests of Awami League members linked to recent unrest.
