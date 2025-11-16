Call for NIA Probe into Alleged Nexus Between Former Jharkhand DGP and Criminal Syndicate

Babulal Marandi, the president of the Jharkhand BJP, has called for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate what he describes as a ''deep and troubling nexus'' between the former Jharkhand Director General of Police, Anurag Gupta, and the criminal syndicate led by imprisoned gangster Sujit Sinha.

In a letter to NIA Director General Sadanand Date, Marandi alleged that the Sujit Sinha group has conducted various crimes such as extortion from contractors, transporters, doctors, lawyers, and businesspeople, in addition to engaging in illegal arms trade, purportedly acquiring weapons dropped by drones in Punjab's Moga district with suspected Pakistani links.

Further claims suggest Anurag Gupta's involvement in directing these activities, establishing an organization for extortion, and trying to influence major projects. The call for NIA's forensic analysis and investigation underscores the need for ensuring national security and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)