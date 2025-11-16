Left Menu

Call for NIA Probe into Alleged Nexus Between Former Jharkhand DGP and Criminal Syndicate

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi has requested an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into links between former DGP Anurag Gupta and Sujit Sinha’s criminal syndicate. Marandi claims the group is involved in extortion and illegal arms, allegedly with Gupta's support. An NIA investigation is deemed essential for national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-11-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 23:26 IST
Call for NIA Probe into Alleged Nexus Between Former Jharkhand DGP and Criminal Syndicate
Babulal Marandi
  • Country:
  • India

Babulal Marandi, the president of the Jharkhand BJP, has called for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate what he describes as a ''deep and troubling nexus'' between the former Jharkhand Director General of Police, Anurag Gupta, and the criminal syndicate led by imprisoned gangster Sujit Sinha.

In a letter to NIA Director General Sadanand Date, Marandi alleged that the Sujit Sinha group has conducted various crimes such as extortion from contractors, transporters, doctors, lawyers, and businesspeople, in addition to engaging in illegal arms trade, purportedly acquiring weapons dropped by drones in Punjab's Moga district with suspected Pakistani links.

Further claims suggest Anurag Gupta's involvement in directing these activities, establishing an organization for extortion, and trying to influence major projects. The call for NIA's forensic analysis and investigation underscores the need for ensuring national security and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Astonishing Rugby Comeback Stuns Scotland

Argentina's Astonishing Rugby Comeback Stuns Scotland

 Global
2
New York Jets Player in Critical Condition After Shooting

New York Jets Player in Critical Condition After Shooting

 Global
3
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes Lead in SIR Initiative

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes Lead in SIR Initiative

 India
4
Pentagon Retracts National Guard from Cities Amid Legal Challenges

Pentagon Retracts National Guard from Cities Amid Legal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025