Tripura CM Saha Rejects CBI Probe Demand in Escuf Seizure Case

Tripura CM Manik Saha declines the call for a CBI investigation into the seizure of banned cough syrup 'Escuf' worth Rs 2 crore. He affirms that the Crime Branch is capable of handling the case, having already arrested four individuals. The opposition accuses the state of rampant drug issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 16-11-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 23:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha dismissed requests for a CBI probe into the recovery of the banned cough syrup 'Escuf', asserting the Crime Branch's competence in managing the situation.

The substance, worth Rs 2 crore, was seized at Jirania station in West Tripura.

Four arrests have been made connected to the case, and police have stepped up anti-drugs operations statewide.

With Escuf being prohibited under the NDPS Act for its misuse as an intoxicant in Bangladesh, the opposition has criticized the current administration, claiming increased drug activity within the state.

However, Saha stands firm against involving any central agency, including the CBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

