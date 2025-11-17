Left Menu

Passenger Data Breach Uncovered in Somali Immigration

Somalia's Department of Immigration detected an illegal access to passenger data. The information minister, Daud Aweis, announced that a national inquiry involving security agencies and global forensic experts is underway to assess the breach.

Somalia's immigration department has uncovered a significant breach involving unauthorized access to passenger data, according to Information Minister Daud Aweis.

In his post on platform X, Aweis conveyed that a national inquiry committee is already in motion, enlisting the expertise of security agencies and international forensic specialists.

This breach has prompted concerns over data security in the region, sparking swift governmental responses to safeguard citizens' information.

