Key Insurgent Arrested in Connection to 2017 Assam Rifles Ambush

A 45-year-old insurgent, Koijam Ibochouba alias Sumo, linked to a 2017 attack on Assam Rifles in Manipur, has been arrested. Authorities, with information from him, recovered arms buried in Kakching district. The ambush injured two Assam Rifles personnel, one fatally, and led to the deaths of two terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 17-11-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 08:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, police in Manipur have arrested an insurgent involved in a deadly 2017 ambush against Assam Rifles. The arrest was a collaborative effort by the Manipur Police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles.

Officials revealed that Koijam Ibochouba, a 45-year-old self-styled major of the outlawed People's Liberation Army, was apprehended from a house in Imphal West. His involvement is linked to the attack on the 4th Assam Rifles at Chamol-Sajir Tampak Road in Chandel district, being investigated by the National Investigation Agency.

The ambush, allegedly orchestrated by the PLA and Manipur Naga People's Front, critically injured two Assam Rifles personnel and resulted in the death of one. Two terrorists were also killed. Following the arrest, a stockpile of arms, including rifles and explosives, was discovered based on Ibochouba's information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

