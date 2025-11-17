Key Insurgent Arrested in Connection to 2017 Assam Rifles Ambush

In a significant development, police in Manipur have arrested an insurgent involved in a deadly 2017 ambush against Assam Rifles. The arrest was a collaborative effort by the Manipur Police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles.

Officials revealed that Koijam Ibochouba, a 45-year-old self-styled major of the outlawed People's Liberation Army, was apprehended from a house in Imphal West. His involvement is linked to the attack on the 4th Assam Rifles at Chamol-Sajir Tampak Road in Chandel district, being investigated by the National Investigation Agency.

The ambush, allegedly orchestrated by the PLA and Manipur Naga People's Front, critically injured two Assam Rifles personnel and resulted in the death of one. Two terrorists were also killed. Following the arrest, a stockpile of arms, including rifles and explosives, was discovered based on Ibochouba's information.

